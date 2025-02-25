Left Menu

Quake Shakes Odisha: Early Morning Tremor Near Puri

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Puri, Odisha, early Tuesday morning. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The precise latitude and longitude of the quake were 19.52 N and 88.55 E.

A significant earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rattled the area near Puri in Odisha early on Tuesday morning, an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed.

The seismic event transpired at a depth of 91 kilometers beneath the Bay of Bengal, as noted by the IMD representative.

The exact coordinates of the earthquake were identified as latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, according to the official report.

