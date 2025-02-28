Left Menu

Union Health Minister Visits Jagannath Temple at Puri Healthcare Summit

JP Nadda visited Jagannath Temple in Puri post-inauguration of a healthcare summit. Accompanied by Dr. Mukesh Mahaling and Sambit Patra, discussions focused on healthcare improvements. Nadda emphasized the progress post-2014 and hailed Odisha's achievements in curative and preventive measures, with declining mortality rates indicating stronger grassroots healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:11 IST
Union Health Minister Visits Jagannath Temple at Puri Healthcare Summit
Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers prayers at Jagannath Puri Temple Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, following the inauguration of a healthcare summit. He was accompanied by Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling and Puri BJP MP, Sambit Patra.

The visit to the revered temple came after Nadda launched the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Mahaling and Patra, was also present at the summit's inauguration.

The two-day event aims to highlight successful healthcare practices and innovations across states and union territories. In his address, Nadda underscored significant healthcare advancements since 2014, championing a shift towards comprehensive healthcare and acknowledging Odisha's successes in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025