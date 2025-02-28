Union Health Minister Visits Jagannath Temple at Puri Healthcare Summit
JP Nadda visited Jagannath Temple in Puri post-inauguration of a healthcare summit. Accompanied by Dr. Mukesh Mahaling and Sambit Patra, discussions focused on healthcare improvements. Nadda emphasized the progress post-2014 and hailed Odisha's achievements in curative and preventive measures, with declining mortality rates indicating stronger grassroots healthcare.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, following the inauguration of a healthcare summit. He was accompanied by Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling and Puri BJP MP, Sambit Patra.
The visit to the revered temple came after Nadda launched the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Mahaling and Patra, was also present at the summit's inauguration.
The two-day event aims to highlight successful healthcare practices and innovations across states and union territories. In his address, Nadda underscored significant healthcare advancements since 2014, championing a shift towards comprehensive healthcare and acknowledging Odisha's successes in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.
