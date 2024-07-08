Kenya Faces Agricultural Crisis Amidst Erratic Climate Change

Martha Waema and her husband are facing a devastating agricultural loss as relentless rainfall submerged their farm in Kenya, causing water levels to rise dramatically overnight.

After investing heavily in various crops, their hopes for a profitable return were shattered. The unprecedented flooding, a consequence of erratic weather patterns linked to climate change, has rocked their financial stability.

With crops destroyed across 168,000 acres, this crisis underscores the urgent need for improved land management and climate resilience strategies in Kenya's agricultural sector.

