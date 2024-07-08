Left Menu

Over 40 Children Injured in Haryana Bus Accident Near Pinjore

A Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore, Panchkula, injuring over 40 schoolchildren. The accident was attributed to overspeeding, overloading, and poor road conditions. Injured individuals were taken to hospitals, with one critical case referred to PGI Chandigarh. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:05 IST
Over 40 Children Injured in Haryana Bus Accident Near Pinjore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 40 schoolchildren sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday. The incident occurred close to Naulata village of Pinjore town.

The injured were rushed to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. One critically injured woman was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

According to police reports, overspeeding by the bus driver led to the accident. The bus was also carrying more passengers than its capacity, with additional factors such as poor road conditions contributing to the mishap.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary from the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula confirmed that an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Further details are awaited.

In another incident last week, six individuals were injured following a collision between a car and a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024