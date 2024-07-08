Over 40 Children Injured in Haryana Bus Accident Near Pinjore

More than 40 schoolchildren sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday. The incident occurred close to Naulata village of Pinjore town.

The injured were rushed to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. One critically injured woman was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

According to police reports, overspeeding by the bus driver led to the accident. The bus was also carrying more passengers than its capacity, with additional factors such as poor road conditions contributing to the mishap.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary from the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula confirmed that an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Further details are awaited.

In another incident last week, six individuals were injured following a collision between a car and a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

