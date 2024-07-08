Mumbai University Postpones Exams Amid Torrential Rains

Mumbai University's Centre of Distance and Open Learning exams scheduled for Monday's first half have been postponed due to heavy rainfall, an official statement confirmed. Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rain between 1 am and 7 am today, reported the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Several train services were cancelled due to the downpour, according to Central Railways. The new examination date is set for July 13, 2024, with the same time and venue, noted a university statement.

Severe waterlogging disrupted suburban train services in low-lying areas, the civic body reported. The BMC added that its entire machinery is actively working on the ground and urged residents not to believe in rumours.

Water-logging was reported in areas like Worli, Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station. In response to anticipated severe waterlogging, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed teams in several city parts and surrounding regions.

The Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next three hours. NDRF teams have been stationed in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, as well as in specific Mumbai localities like Ghatkopar and Kurla. Additionally, three teams are positioned in Andheri and one in Nagpur.

The action aims to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure timely responses to potential flood situations. A commuter at King's Circle, where heavy rain hit, said, "My car is stuck on the road. There's no point in blaming the government; they are doing their job." Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) redirected many buses due to waterlogging.

