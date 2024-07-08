Delhi HC Probes Plea for Additional Legal Meetings for Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, sought a reply from jail authorities regarding a plea from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for two additional legal meetings through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Chief Minister Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has directed the authorities to respond within five days, with the matter scheduled for arguments on July 15. Kejriwal's initial request was denied by the trial court.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta represented Kejriwal, arguing that there was no issue with the additional legal meetings. Conversely, senior counsel Zoheb Hossain, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), also requested time to file a reply, which senior advocate Gupta contested, arguing that the ED is not a party in this application. The counsel for jail authorities appeared and sought additional time to file a reply, which the court granted.

Kejriwal has contested orders by the trial court on April 10 and July 1, which denied him the two additional legal meetings via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed his application, stating that the applicant's counsel failed to provide valid reasons for reconsidering the initial orders. The court found no new grounds to alter the previous decision, leading to the dismissal of the latest application.

Kejriwal's defense stated that he is involved in around 30 litigations nationwide and needs the extra meetings to consult with his lawyers, asserting the fundamental right to a fair trial. After the application, Kejriwal has reportedly been arrested in another case by the CBI. Additionally, co-accused Sanjay Singh had previously been granted additional legal meetings in an order dated February 22, 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)