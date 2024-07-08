Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Acquittal in Noida Nithari Killings

The Supreme Court has issued notice on an appeal by CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court's acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2005-06 Noida Nithari killings. The CBI described Koli as a serial killer and argued that his death penalty should be reinstated.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court issued a notice on Monday regarding an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The appeal challenges the Allahabad High Court's acquittal of Surendra Koli, who was accused in the 2005-06 Noida Nithari killings. Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan have tagged this matter along with other pending cases.

During the brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, argued that Koli was a serial killer who used to lure young girls and murder them. Mehta described the killings as 'gruesome', adding that there were accusations of cannibalism. The trial court had initially awarded Koli the death penalty, which was reversed by the Allahabad High Court.

Previously, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on an appeal filed by Pappu Lal, father of a victim, challenging the High Court's acquittal of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and Koli. Last October, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Pandher and Koli in several Nithari killings cases, overturning the trial court's death penalty rulings.

The apex court acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two, although initially convicted for murder and given the death penalty. The CBI had registered 16 cases against them for rape and killing of girls, shocking the nation. In December 2006, the Nithari case gained public attention when skeletal remains were found in a drain near Pandher's house, where Koli was a domestic help. Koli faced accusations of murder, abduction, rape, and destruction of evidence, while Pandher was named in six cases.

