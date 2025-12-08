Left Menu

Dileep's Acquittal Stirs Controversy in Kerala's Legal Landscape

A Kerala court acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, prompting mixed reactions in the Mollywood industry. While fellow actors and some in the industry support him, female actors and the government express their intention to appeal, maintaining solidarity with the survivor of the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:28 IST
Dileep's Acquittal Stirs Controversy in Kerala's Legal Landscape
Dileep
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has acquitted renowned Malayalam actor Dileep in the highly publicized 2017 actress sexual assault case. The verdict has sent ripples across the country, eliciting mixed reactions from various quarters of the Malayalam film industry, known as Mollywood.

While the court found six individuals guilty, Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, along with three others, was cleared of all charges, including those related to criminal conspiracy and assault. The acquittal has sparked controversy, with a divided Mollywood reacting to the verdict. While some industry insiders expressed joy over Dileep's acquittal, female actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, reiterated their support for the survivor.

State authorities, including Law Minister P Rajeev, have expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, indicating an intention to appeal. Dileep, meanwhile, has accused law enforcement of conspiring against him, claiming the police fabricated evidence to tarnish his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025