Dileep's Acquittal Stirs Controversy in Kerala's Legal Landscape

A Kerala court has acquitted renowned Malayalam actor Dileep in the highly publicized 2017 actress sexual assault case. The verdict has sent ripples across the country, eliciting mixed reactions from various quarters of the Malayalam film industry, known as Mollywood.

While the court found six individuals guilty, Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, along with three others, was cleared of all charges, including those related to criminal conspiracy and assault. The acquittal has sparked controversy, with a divided Mollywood reacting to the verdict. While some industry insiders expressed joy over Dileep's acquittal, female actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, reiterated their support for the survivor.

State authorities, including Law Minister P Rajeev, have expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, indicating an intention to appeal. Dileep, meanwhile, has accused law enforcement of conspiring against him, claiming the police fabricated evidence to tarnish his career.

