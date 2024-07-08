Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Severe Rainfall Disruptions

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 70 roads, disruption of 51 water supply schemes, and 84 electricity supply schemes. Despite IMD's forecast of stabilizing conditions from July 8, the state government remains vigilant and has taken proactive measures to address the situation.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have forced the closure of 70 roads and hampered 51 water supply schemes. Additionally, 84 electricity supply schemes have also been affected by the prevailing weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a reduction in rainfall starting July 8. As of Sunday, 76 roads were shut, and 69 water supply schemes were disrupted. The inclement weather further interrupted 34 electricity supply schemes.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, briefed on the rain situation and emphasized proactive measures. 'We have prepared and pre-positioned men, material, and machinery for various situations. Efforts are underway to clear roads swiftly,' he stated.

Sharma also advised tourists to heed local advisories and avoid rivers and streams. 'I would appeal to all visiting tourists to follow district administration advisories and stay clear of rivers and streams. Over 30 people drowned last summer,' he cautioned.

He reflected on state preparedness, mentioning last year's extreme rains. 'Last year, we faced 400% extra rainfall but managed well due to advanced preparations. IMD forecasts a normal monsoon this year, but we are ready for any eventuality,' Sharma added. (ANI)

