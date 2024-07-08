Left Menu

Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Missile Strikes Target Vital Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's primary private energy producer, DTEK, reported significant damage to three electricity substations and networks in Kyiv due to a recent Russian missile strike. The Ukrainian power system has faced severe damage over the past four months due to ongoing Russian bombardments.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's largest private energy producer, DTEK, announced that three electricity substations and associated networks in the capital, Kyiv, were damaged during the latest Russian missile strike.

This attack adds to the continued devastation of Ukraine's power system, which has suffered significant damage from Russian bombardments over the past four months.

The repercussions of these strikes continue to challenge the stability and resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

