Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 72, Over 22.74 Lakh Affected

Assam continues to battle severe flooding with the death toll rising to 72. Over 22.74 lakh people across 28 districts remain impacted. Rescue and relief efforts are underway as the state grapples with damaged infrastructure and submerged villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:48 IST
Assam floods: Villagers shift their belongings on a boat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Another six people lost their lives in Assam in the last 24 hours on Monday, pushing the flood-related death toll for this year to 72. This follows eight fatalities on Sunday, including three children, bringing the death toll to 66.

According to the ASDMA flood report, two people each died in Dhubri and Nalbari districts, while one each perished in Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar districts. The flood situation remains critical in several districts, with over 22.74 lakh people in 28 districts still affected by the deluge.

The affected districts include Kamrup, Nagaon, Cachar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, and others, encompassing 3446 villages under 97 revenue circles, and submerging 68432.75 hectares of crop area. Dhubri district alone reported 754791 affected people, followed by 177928 in Cachar, and significant numbers in Barpeta, Darrang, Golaghat, and South Salmara.

Over 3.69 lakh people have sought refuge in 630 relief camps, and distribution centers have been established across 26 districts. The second wave of flooding has impacted over 1.5 million domestic animals, washed away 214 animals, and damaged nearly 300 houses. Rescue operations involve NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration.

Infrastructure damage includes 172 roads, 6 bridges, and 8 embankments in the last 24 hours. Nine rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above danger levels at multiple locations. While the Brahmaputra's water level is receding in Guwahati, it remains high at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood relief camps in Kamrup district to evaluate the impact and oversee relief efforts. He promised new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for displaced families and emphasized the importance of safety and hygiene in relief camps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

