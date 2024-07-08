Uttarakhand on High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Prompts Major Rescue Operations

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are closely monitoring the flood-like situation in Devipura village, Tanakpur, Champawat, Uttarakhand. On Monday, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat visited the area to assess the ongoing situation.

Kommissioner Rawat noted, 'Kumaon has experienced significant rainfall over the past four days. Water levels began rising last evening, prompting warning announcements. Banbasa witnessed 430 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, reviewed at the CM level this morning. Rescue operations led to the evacuation of around 400 individuals.' Given the severe conditions in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with District Magistrates to evaluate the situation.

The Chief Minister has instructed both District Magistrates to expedite relief work with State and National Disaster Response Force teams deployed in affected areas. The Meteorological Centre forecasts heavy rainfall across several parts of Uttarakhand until July 10, while the IMD predicts extreme conditions in isolated areas of the Kumaon region.

'Intense thunderstorms with lightning are likely from July 8 to 9 in the state's hills and plains,' states the forecast. Heavy rains are also predicted for Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat on July 10. The state government advises residents to stay cautious and remain in safe areas due to potential disasters caused by heavy rains.

CM Dhami directed the Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, and disaster management officers to maintain vigilance from the State Emergency Operations Centre. District magistrates have been urged to act swiftly and ensure the safety of lives and property. Dhami emphasized resource availability and departmental coordination to handle any arising situations.

