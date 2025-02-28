Chief Minister Dhami Launches Sweeping Reforms Across Uttarakhand

In a strategic meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed state officials to identify those not fulfilling their duties effectively, suggesting potential compulsory retirements, according to a released statement.

Highlighting the festival season's vulnerability, Dhami emphasized the need for robust anti-adulteration and anti-theft campaigns concerning food and electricity. He insisted on relentless efforts by departments to combat drug trafficking, particularly around border areas, requiring strict enforcement of the NDPS Act.

Traffic management was urged to prevent unnecessary public inconveniences, with instructions for enhanced night patrolling. Additionally, Dhami focused on employment generation through skill development in various trades. He also confirmed the approval of a new boxing academy in Khatima, announced during a recent National Games event.

