CICC Eyes Opportunities in Vietnam

Stephen Ng, the head of Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO at China International Capital Corp, highlighted potential strategic opportunities for Chinese corporate clients in Vietnam at the Reuters Next forum in Singapore.

Updated: 09-07-2024 07:36 IST
Stephen Ng, the head of Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO at China International Capital Corp (CICC), revealed that the bank is identifying more strategic opportunities for Chinese corporate clients in Vietnam.

Ng made these remarks while speaking at the Reuters Next forum held in Singapore on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

