CICC Eyes Opportunities in Vietnam
Stephen Ng, the head of Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO at China International Capital Corp, highlighted potential strategic opportunities for Chinese corporate clients in Vietnam at the Reuters Next forum in Singapore.
Stephen Ng, the head of Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO at China International Capital Corp (CICC), revealed that the bank is identifying more strategic opportunities for Chinese corporate clients in Vietnam.
Ng made these remarks while speaking at the Reuters Next forum held in Singapore on Tuesday.
