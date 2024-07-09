Left Menu

ANZ Bank Seeks Government Support for Viable Pacific Operations Amid Chinese Influence Concerns

ANZ Bank is discussing with the Australian government how to sustain its business in the Pacific Islands. CEO Shayne Elliott indicated that rising risk management costs threaten profitability despite Australia's support to enhance banking systems in the region. ANZ aims to counter increasing Chinese influence through these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 08:59 IST
ANZ Bank Seeks Government Support for Viable Pacific Operations Amid Chinese Influence Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image

ANZ Bank is currently engaging in discussions with the Australian government to explore methods to make its operations in the Pacific Islands more feasible. The rise in costs associated with risk management has put a strain on these businesses, making it difficult to cover the cost of capital, according to CEO Shayne Elliott.

As the largest lender in the Pacific, with activities in nine countries including Fiji and the Cook Islands, ANZ plans to maintain its presence in the area even though mounting financial pressures could have led to a shutdown if the decision were purely commercial. 'We have a higher obligation,' Elliott stated while emphasizing his responsibility to the bank's shareholders. He added that the government could play a role in helping the bank achieve sustainability.

The ongoing discussions have not yet identified specific measures to improve profitability, but Elliott suggested that standardizing certain services, such as anti-money laundering and know-your-customer protocols, across multiple markets could help reduce costs. This comes as Australia pledges increased investment to bolster banking systems in the Pacific in the face of heightened Chinese influence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024