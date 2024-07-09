Left Menu

ATMA Calls for Restrictions on Waste Tyre Imports to Protect Environment

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has raised concerns about India's increasing import of waste tyres, calling for restrictions. ATMA's pre-budget submission highlights environmental and safety issues, and the need for duty-free natural rubber imports to bridge the domestic demand-supply gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:40 IST
ATMA Calls for Restrictions on Waste Tyre Imports to Protect Environment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has urged the government to restrict the import of waste tyres into India, citing environmental and safety concerns. According to ATMA, the country has become a 'dumping ground' for scrap tyres, with imports increasing more than fivefold since FY20-21.

In its pre-budget submission to the finance ministry, ATMA emphasized that the indiscriminate import of waste tyres undermines the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Regulation on Waste Tyres, which has been in place since July 2022. ATMA Chairman Arnab Banerjee stressed the need for policy measures to control these imports, suggesting that if necessary, they should only be allowed in a shredded or multiple cut form.

India currently manufactures over 200 million tyres annually and has sufficient domestic capacity for End of Life Tyres (ELT). In FY24 alone, the country imported nearly 1.4 million metric tonnes of waste tyres, which are either resold unsafely or burnt, causing environmental damage. ATMA also called for duty-free imports of natural rubber to meet the industry's demand-supply gap and reform of the inverted duty structure on tyres and natural rubber.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024