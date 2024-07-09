Government Allocates 19 Coal Mines to Power Plants for Fly Ash Disposal

The government announced on Tuesday the allocation of 19 coal mines to 13 thermal power plants for the disposal of fly ash.

The Ministry of Coal has launched a meaningful initiative to ensure the proper management of fly ash by assigning mine voids for disposal purposes.

In 2023, a Central Level Working Group (CLWG) was established under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal to oversee this process. Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) seeking mine void allocations apply through the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), with discussions taking place in CLWG meetings.

''In this proactive move, a total of 19 mines have been allocated to 13 TPPs,'' stated the Ministry of Coal. This allocation mitigates environmental concerns related to fly ash disposal and supports sustainable practices in the coal mining industry.

Fly ash includes various forms of ash, such as electrostatic precipitator ash, dry fly ash, bottom ash, pond ash, and mound ash. Its composition, rich in silicon dioxide, calcium oxide, and aluminum oxide, renders it valuable for multiple applications, turning potential waste into useful material.

Effective management facilitates its usage in construction activities, thereby reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and lowering the carbon footprint.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)