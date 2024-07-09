Left Menu

Government Allocates 19 Coal Mines to Power Plants for Fly Ash Disposal

The government has allocated 19 coal mines to 13 thermal power plants for the disposal of fly ash. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Coal, aims to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable practices. The Central Level Working Group oversees the allocation process to encourage effective fly ash management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:07 IST
Government Allocates 19 Coal Mines to Power Plants for Fly Ash Disposal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Tuesday the allocation of 19 coal mines to 13 thermal power plants for the disposal of fly ash.

The Ministry of Coal has launched a meaningful initiative to ensure the proper management of fly ash by assigning mine voids for disposal purposes.

In 2023, a Central Level Working Group (CLWG) was established under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal to oversee this process. Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) seeking mine void allocations apply through the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), with discussions taking place in CLWG meetings.

''In this proactive move, a total of 19 mines have been allocated to 13 TPPs,'' stated the Ministry of Coal. This allocation mitigates environmental concerns related to fly ash disposal and supports sustainable practices in the coal mining industry.

Fly ash includes various forms of ash, such as electrostatic precipitator ash, dry fly ash, bottom ash, pond ash, and mound ash. Its composition, rich in silicon dioxide, calcium oxide, and aluminum oxide, renders it valuable for multiple applications, turning potential waste into useful material.

Effective management facilitates its usage in construction activities, thereby reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and lowering the carbon footprint.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024