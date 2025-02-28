Ministry of Coal Hosts High-Impact Roadshow to Boost Investment and Sustainable Mining

In a significant move to bolster investment in the coal sector and accelerate commercial coal mine auctions, the Ministry of Coal successfully organized a high-impact roadshow in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, as the Chief Guest, along with key officials, including Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal. The roadshow also witnessed the active participation of industry leaders, investors, and policy experts, who engaged in insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of coal mining in India.

Strategic Focus on Investment, Innovation, and Sustainability

The roadshow served as a pivotal platform to encourage private sector engagement, enhance domestic coal production, and promote environmentally sustainable mining practices. Discussions centered around policy reforms, ease of doing business, and technological advancements, reaffirming the Government's commitment to unlocking the coal sector's full potential while ensuring ecological responsibility and long-term energy security.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the indispensable role of coal in India’s economic growth, emphasizing its contribution to energy security and industrial development. He reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to boost domestic coal production, reduce import dependency, and implement sustainable mining practices.

Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Coal Sector

The Minister underscored India’s remarkable growth in coal production, which has enabled industries and power plants to meet their energy requirements efficiently. He detailed the Government’s initiatives aimed at bridging the demand-supply gap and ensuring a steady coal supply for both captive and commercial consumers. With coal accounting for over 70% of India’s electricity generation, Shri Reddy reaffirmed its critical role in the country’s energy matrix.

Additionally, he outlined key reforms to attract private investment in commercial coal mining, enhance ease of doing business, and integrate advanced technologies such as automation and digital monitoring to optimize mining operations. He also highlighted the Government’s extensive afforestation programs on reclaimed land, leading to the development of eco-parks, green belts, and biodiversity zones. Furthermore, he assured that mine closure plans focus on restoring post-mining landscapes for sustainable use, including agriculture, forestry, and mine tourism, benefiting local communities.

Vision for a Sustainable and Self-Reliant Coal Industry

As India strives to become the world’s third-largest economy and work towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' Shri Reddy reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to community welfare, prioritizing mine safety, rehabilitation, and skill development programs. He emphasized the socio-economic upliftment of coal-dependent communities and urged coal companies to adopt best safety practices and eco-friendly mining techniques for long-term sectoral stability.

Investor Confidence and Policy Support

In his address, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, assured investors of the Ministry’s proactive approach in facilitating seamless investments in the coal sector. He emphasized the Ministry's commitment to assisting investors at every stage—from obtaining clearances to project execution—by coordinating with regulatory bodies to expedite approvals for swift operationalization.

Shri Dutt highlighted efforts to streamline approval processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and enhance transparency in coal block allocations. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s focus on afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and responsible mine closures, ensuring alignment with India’s sustainability goals. Notably, he announced that the upcoming 12th round of commercial coal auctions would feature underground mines, offering additional financial incentives to investors. Encouraging industry leaders to participate actively, he assured full government support, including regulatory assistance and financial incentives, to strengthen business confidence.

Encouraging Private Sector Participation

In her welcome address, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, emphasized the strategic significance of private sector involvement in coal mining. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly coal sector. Highlighting key incentives for investors, she urged stakeholders to leverage policy reforms for long-term growth. She also noted that with the onset of commercial coal mining, coal demand has surged, and the Government has allowed broader utilization beyond captive purposes, enabling greater flexibility for mining companies.

Interactive Discussions and Industry Insights

The roadshow featured in-depth discussions on investment potential, regulatory reforms, sustainability measures, and the prospects of coal gasification. It provided an interactive platform for policymakers and industry leaders to deliberate on the upcoming rounds of commercial coal mine auctions, technological advancements, and best practices in sustainable mining. A key highlight was the engaging Q&A session, where investors interacted directly with officials to seek clarity on policies, auction procedures, and growth opportunities in the coal sector.

Pathway to a Resilient and Energy-Secure Future

The Mumbai roadshow marked a significant milestone in the Ministry of Coal’s mission to enhance investment, expand domestic production, and ensure a sustainable future for coal mining in India. The event reinforced the Government’s commitment to strengthening investor confidence, fostering innovation, and advancing India’s energy security goals in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With continued reforms and industry collaboration, India’s coal sector is poised for accelerated growth, contributing to the nation's journey towards self-reliance and a resilient energy future.