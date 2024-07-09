Haryana Introduces Enhanced Compensation Policy for Landowners Affected by Power Projects
The Haryana government has approved a new compensation policy for landowners impacted by power transmission projects. This initiative, introduced by Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, aims to balance development with fair compensation, particularly for farmers. The policy includes increased compensation rates for both tower base areas and Right of Way corridors.
The Haryana government has greenlit a new compensation policy for landowners affected by power transmission projects, the state announced on Tuesday.
In response to farmers' concerns, the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited introduced this policy to resolve longstanding disputes between landowners and transmission utilities.
The policy follows the Union Power Ministry's guidelines for compensating the Right of Way for transmission lines and ensures fair compensation rates, doubling the payment for tower base areas and introducing a new rate for the Right of Way corridor.
