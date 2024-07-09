Brazil Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Palestinian Authority: A Decade in Waiting

Brazil has officially implemented a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority, finalizing a process that has been in limbo for over ten years. This move demonstrates Brazil's support for the Palestinian cause.

The agreement, which aims to aid the creation of an economically viable Palestinian state, was ratified last Friday and involves the Mercosur trade bloc. Brazil recognized a Palestinian state and has allowed a Palestinian embassy in its capital since 2010, according to its foreign ministry.

While Uruguay has backed the agreement, there is uncertainty regarding support from other Mercosur members. The Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia hailed Brazil's decision and hopes for increased Palestinian trade with Mercosur.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)