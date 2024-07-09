Left Menu

Jasper Philipsen Wins 10th Stage of Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, which covered a distance of 187.3 km from Orleans. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, maintaining his lead in the prestigious race.

Updated: 09-07-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:21 IST
  • France

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen clinched victory in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, completing the 187.3 km (116 miles) ride from Orleans in a thrilling finish.

In the overall rankings, Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar successfully held onto the yellow jersey, continuing his dominance in the race.

The competition remains fierce as cyclists battle for top positions in the world's most renowned cycling race.

