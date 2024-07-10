Three Arrested in Shocking Abduction and Murder Case Over Interfaith Marriage

Pimpri Chinchwad Police officials disclosed on Tuesday the arrest of three individuals involved in the abduction and murder of Amir Shaikh, stemming from his marriage against his in-laws' wishes.

The deceased's wife, Nikita Gaikwad, initially reported her husband missing on June 15. Following this, Amir's father lodged a complaint on June 27, suspecting foul play. According to DCP Pimpri Chinchwad Police Shivaji Pawar, investigations exposed opposition from the girl's family, originally from Ahmednagar district. Despite this, the couple had relocated to Pune four months ago.

DCP Pawar confirmed that Nikita's sister's husband and other relatives conspired in the crime. While three accused are in custody, one remains at large. Authorities have formed a special team to apprehend the fugitive as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)