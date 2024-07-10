Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy Partners with GUVNL and NTPC for 480 MW Hybrid Projects

Juniper Green Energy has signed agreements to supply 480 MW of electricity from its solar-wind hybrid capacity to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and NTPC. The projects will collectively offset over 974,877 tonnes of CO2 annually and provide clean energy to approximately 208,181 households across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:27 IST
Juniper Green Energy announced on Wednesday that it has entered into two agreements to supply a total of 480 MW of electricity from its solar-wind hybrid capacity to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and NTPC.

According to the company, the GUVNL Hybrid Phase 1 project includes 190 MW of hybrid capacity (140 MW solar and 50 MW wind). This project is expected to generate 412 million units of electricity annually, offsetting 3,84,067 tonnes of CO2 and supplying clean energy to 82,016 households.

The NTPC Hybrid Tranche-1 project comprises 290 MW of hybrid capacity (210 MW solar and 80 MW wind) spread across Gujarat and Rajasthan. It will produce 633 million units of electricity per year, reducing carbon emissions by 5,90,810 tonnes and powering 1,26,165 households.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, stated, "These strategic partnerships with GUVNL and NTPC signify more than just contracts; they represent our collaborative efforts towards pioneering hybrid energy solutions."

