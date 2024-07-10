Delhi Traffic Police Unveil Waterlogging Combat Strategies During Monsoon

Delhi Traffic Police have rolled out innovative strategies to mitigate traffic congestion in the capital during the rainy season. Authorities have pinpointed approximately 80 waterlogging spots based on historical data.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jagdeshan stated, 'There are several prone areas where waterlogging is expected, and we are implementing strategies to prevent traffic jams.' Road closures and strategic diversions will be in place to aid commuters during heavy rainfall, and adequate staff will be deployed to manage the situation.

Other measures include diversions at critical junctions, enhanced coordination with local agencies, and the establishment of a supervisory WhatsApp group for senior officials. TIs (Traffic Inspectors) will liaise with JEs (Junior Engineers), and water pumps have been allocated to waterlogging-prone areas. Towing services are arranged to swiftly address vehicular breakdowns. Real-time traffic advisories will guide commuters, emphasizing the need for public cooperation during the monsoon season.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)