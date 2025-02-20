Left Menu

Treasury Strategies: Long-Term Debt and Economic Rebalancing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the challenges facing potential increases in long-term treasury issuance due to the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening. In an interview, Bessent emphasized ongoing dialogues with China regarding economic rebalancing and dismissed rumors of U.S. gold revaluation to manage borrowing needs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confirmed that the prospect of increasing the issuance of long-term treasuries remains distant. The Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative tightening program poses a significant hurdle, according to Bessent in a Bloomberg News interview.

During his conversation with Bloomberg Television, Bessent noted that discussions around this topic are premature, establishing clear expectations while preparing for talks in Beijing. He intends to advise Chinese counterparts on economic rebalancing strategies, aiming for mutual fiscal stability.

Addressing speculations, Bessent firmly refuted claims that the U.S. might revalue its gold reserves to offset borrowing needs or to establish a sovereign wealth fund. This statement aims to maintain market confidence amidst fluctuating economic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

