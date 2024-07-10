Left Menu

Contaminated Millet Causes Cow Deaths in Government Shelter

Six cows died and several others fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated millet at a government cow shelter in Sharifpur village. Two officials were suspended for negligence, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six cows died and as many fell sick after allegedly eating contaminated millet in a government cow shelter here, officials said on Wednesday. Following the incident, two officials were suspended on charges of negligence, they said.

District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Paisian said that in a government cowshed in Sharifpur village under Sambhal police station area, the health of many cows suddenly deteriorated after allegedly eating contaminated millet. Six of these cows died and as many fell sick and are undergoing treatment, Paisian said.

He said that Gram Panchayat Officer Saurabh Singh and Shivam from the Animal Husbandry department have been suspended with immediate effect. An explanation has also been sought from four other officers, including the Block Development Officer, and if they are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them as well, the district magistrate said.

He said the samples from the deceased cows have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for investigation. The real reason for their deaths will be known after the investigation, Paisian added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

