Amity University and Bharat Forge Collaborate for Indian Defence Dialogue

Amity University Uttar Pradesh, alongside Bharat Forge Limited, hosted the 'Bhartiya Raksha Vimarsha' focusing on 'Defence Technology & Integrated Joint Warfighting Perspective.' Highlighted by keynote speeches and the signing of a MoU, the event emphasized the industry's pivotal role in India's defense and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:49 IST
Padma Bhushan, Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd with Amity University Chancellor Atul Chauhan during Indian Defence Dialogue held at Amity. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amity University Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, organized the 'Bhartiya Raksha Vimarsha' with the theme 'Defence Technology & Integrated Joint Warfighting Perspective.' The event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the industry-academia partnership in the defense sector.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., underscored the importance of self-reliance in defense technology, emphasizing that with a youthful population, India holds significant potential in becoming a leader in defense innovations. He pointed out the shift towards AI and Quantum Computing in the industry, urging the younger generation to capitalize on these rare opportunities.

BK Das from DRDO highlighted India's rapid economic and technological advancements, hailing the country's accomplishments in various sectors. He outlined the acronym INDIA, emphasizing the collaboration between industries, national forces, MSMEs, DRDO, incubation centers, and academics as essential for national development.

Chancellor Atul Chauhan of Amity University accentuated the strategic importance of the defense industry in India, noting Amity's pioneering role in defense education. The MoU signing, according to Vice Chancellor Balvinder Shukla, marks a commitment to align educational curricula with industry needs, fostering the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The event also featured enlightening talks and sessions on topics such as the changing landscape of warfare and the technological revolution's impact on military operations. Attendance included esteemed faculty, students, and dignitaries, fostering a rich dialogue on national security issues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

