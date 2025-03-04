Unveiling Uttar Pradesh's Development Vision: From Farmers to Self-reliance
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the state's budget themes over the years, emphasizing development priorities. The 2025-26 Budget, inspired by PM Modi's vision, focuses on prioritizing the deprived. Adityanath highlighted significant initiatives in various sectors and compared the current administration's performance to previous governance.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a comprehensive overview of the state's budgetary themes on Tuesday, detailing the strategic developmental priorities addressed over the years.
Speaking in the state legislative Assembly, Adityanath described the 2025-26 Budget as the government's largest to date, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and themed 'vanchit ko vareeyeta'—prioritizing the deprived.
Tracing the evolution of budget priorities, Adityanath noted earlier focuses: farmer support, infrastructure growth, women's empowerment, and youth initiatives. The successive budgets aimed at self-reliance and inclusivity, culminating in the latest budget's comprehensive agenda, which spans diverse sectors to build a stronger Uttar Pradesh.
