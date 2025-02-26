Left Menu

Union Budget: Steering India Towards Self-Reliance

BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy highlighted the Union Budget's focus on self-reliance and inclusive development. Speaking at an event, he emphasized its role in achieving 'Vikshit Bharat 2047'. Addressing the steel sector's concerns, he assured government awareness. He also urged Jharkhand to leverage government schemes for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:42 IST
Union Budget: Steering India Towards Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy stated on Wednesday that the Union Budget addresses the people's sector effectively, furthering the vision of a self-reliant India.

During an event, Rudy emphasized that the Budget is pivotal for inclusive development and strengthening the economy as part of achieving 'Vikshit Bharat 2047'.

On demands from the steel sector concerning anti-dumping measures to protect domestic industries, he confirmed government cognizance and action. Rudy also expressed concerns over Jharkhand's progress and advised the state to capitalize on national government schemes for development. He addressed recent changes in Bihar's BJP leadership structure to align with party policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025