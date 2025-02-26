Union Budget: Steering India Towards Self-Reliance

BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy stated on Wednesday that the Union Budget addresses the people's sector effectively, furthering the vision of a self-reliant India.

During an event, Rudy emphasized that the Budget is pivotal for inclusive development and strengthening the economy as part of achieving 'Vikshit Bharat 2047'.

On demands from the steel sector concerning anti-dumping measures to protect domestic industries, he confirmed government cognizance and action. Rudy also expressed concerns over Jharkhand's progress and advised the state to capitalize on national government schemes for development. He addressed recent changes in Bihar's BJP leadership structure to align with party policies.

