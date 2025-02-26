Union Budget: Steering India Towards Self-Reliance
BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy highlighted the Union Budget's focus on self-reliance and inclusive development. Speaking at an event, he emphasized its role in achieving 'Vikshit Bharat 2047'. Addressing the steel sector's concerns, he assured government awareness. He also urged Jharkhand to leverage government schemes for growth.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy stated on Wednesday that the Union Budget addresses the people's sector effectively, furthering the vision of a self-reliant India.
During an event, Rudy emphasized that the Budget is pivotal for inclusive development and strengthening the economy as part of achieving 'Vikshit Bharat 2047'.
On demands from the steel sector concerning anti-dumping measures to protect domestic industries, he confirmed government cognizance and action. Rudy also expressed concerns over Jharkhand's progress and advised the state to capitalize on national government schemes for development. He addressed recent changes in Bihar's BJP leadership structure to align with party policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Confronting Conflict: Jharkhand's Struggle with Elephant Encounters
Court Fines Jharkhand Official Over Mining Licence Revocation
Maiya Samman Yojana: Empowering Women in Jharkhand
Tragic Bomb Attack Claims School Principal's Life in Jharkhand
Tragic Loss: Mourning Jharkhand's Brave Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi