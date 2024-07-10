National Gopal Ratna Award 2024 Nomination Process to Commence July 15

The government on Wednesday announced that the nomination process for the National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 will start from July 15, with a new special award for the North-Eastern Region to encourage dairy development in the area.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is taking significant steps to ensure the effective development of the dairy sector, aiming to provide sustainable livelihoods for farmers by leveraging the robust and genetically potent indigenous bovine breeds of India.

Launched in December 2014, the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) seeks to conserve and develop these indigenous breeds scientifically. Since 2021, the department has annually presented the National Gopal Ratna Award to honor milk-producing farmers, dairy cooperatives, and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs).

Submissions for nominations, to be made online through the National Award portal, will remain open from July 15 until August 31. The awards will be given on National Milk Day, November 26.

This year, awards will recognize the best dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; the best dairy cooperative society, milk producer company, or dairy farmer producer organization; and the best Artificial Insemination Technician. Additionally, a special award will be given to boost dairy activities in the North Eastern Region (NER).

Winners will receive certificates of merit, mementos, and monetary prizes. First-rank winners will earn Rs 5 lakh, second-rank winners Rs 3 lakh, and third-rank winners Rs 2 lakh, while the special award for NER will also be Rs 2 lakh. However, the best Artificial Insemination Technician category will not include a cash prize.

