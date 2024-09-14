Operation Bhediya: Efforts Intensify to Capture Elusive 'Killer' Wolf in Uttar Pradesh

Forest department officials in Uttar Pradesh are ramping up efforts to capture the last of the six 'killer' wolves terrorizing Bahraich district. Dubbed 'Operation Bhediya,' the initiative aims to capture the pack responsible for killing nine people and injuring 50 since July.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bahraich, Ajit Singh, noted that waterlogged farms—despite a lack of rain—have restricted the wolves' movement, aiding the search effort. 'We can now identify areas immune to flooding and concentrate our search operations there,' Singh told ANI.

On September 10, the Forest Department successfully captured the fifth wolf, but one remains elusive. The department has strategically installed snap cameras across probable habitats, including Sikandarpur village, to monitor wolf activity and facilitate their capture. The wolves have attacked residents in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil, forcing the department to adopt advanced tracking methods to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)