Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Mandir to Feature State-of-the-Art Hanuman Gallery

The third meeting of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee concluded successfully, focusing on the development of the temple's fifth gallery, which is set to be transformed into an international museum. Members of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust and officials actively participated in the discussions, geared towards innovative plans for the gallery dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

The meeting, initiated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, was led by Narpendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee. Mishra inspected ongoing preparations and assessed the gallery's presentation to the public. 'The fifth gallery will use cutting-edge technology such as 3D and 7D to offer visitors a unique experience. A 20-minute film on Lord Hanuman's life will be featured, led by IIT Chennai,' Mishra said.

Preliminary work on the gallery has begun, with the committee evaluating the scriptwriting and technology to best narrate religious stories. 'Without full completion, finalizing the script is challenging. The technology for religious storytelling will be tailored based on the script,' Mishra added. The first four galleries, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, are dedicated to the Ram Katha, while the fifth gallery in the Ram Katha Park will focus on Hanuman, featuring a 20-minute video on a large, curved screen with immersive 3D and 7D technology.

'This gallery will host up to 25 visitors at once, allowing a highly engaging spiritual journey of Lord Hanuman,' Mishra stated. The construction, expected to finish within a year, aims to transform it into an international attraction. The Hanuman gallery's script has been developed in collaboration with IIT Chennai and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Chief Curator Sanjeev Kumar Singh will finalize the script, ensuring a rich narrative. Anil Mishra, trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, expressed excitement about the project.

'The international museum will not only feature Ram Katha but also a dedicated Hanuman gallery, combining traditional storytelling with advanced technology,' he said. Once complete, the museum is set to become a significant cultural and spiritual center, drawing visitors worldwide.

'This museum will be a unique and major spiritual destination,' Anil Mishra added. With its innovative use of modern technology and focus on Sanatan Dharma, the Ayodhya museum is expected to become a key site for devotees and tourists alike.

