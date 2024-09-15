Mizoram Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17.76 Lakh in Saitual, Arrest Myanmar National

The Mizoram Police seized 592 grams of heroin valued at Rs 17.76 lakh and arrested a Myanmar national during a routine check in the Saitual district, officials reported on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte stated that Saitual police intercepted a vehicle with registration number MZ01L-2167 at Keifang Dawrkawn on Friday.

The drugs, hidden in 50 soap cases, were discovered with passenger Ni Lun Dan, 41, of Ngalian village, Myanmar. Legal proceedings have commenced under the ND&PS Act and Foreigner Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)