Drug Bust: Assam Man Caught with Heroin in Meghalaya

A 29-year-old resident of Assam's Chirang district has been arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district following the seizure of suspected heroin valued at Rs 10 lakh, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Based on an intelligence tip, authorities intercepted the individual while he was en route from Guwahati to Shillong in a tourist taxi, according to Ri-Bhoi SP Vivekanand Singh, speaking to PTI.

Approximately 36.03 grams of the narcotic substance were confiscated, continuing an investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Nongpoh Police Station, the SP added.

(With inputs from agencies.)