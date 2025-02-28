Left Menu

Drug Bust: Assam Man Caught with Heroin in Meghalaya

A man from Assam was apprehended in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, with heroin worth Rs 10 lakh seized from him. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him during his journey from Guwahati to Shillong. The case is registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:21 IST
A 29-year-old resident of Assam's Chirang district has been arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district following the seizure of suspected heroin valued at Rs 10 lakh, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Based on an intelligence tip, authorities intercepted the individual while he was en route from Guwahati to Shillong in a tourist taxi, according to Ri-Bhoi SP Vivekanand Singh, speaking to PTI.

Approximately 36.03 grams of the narcotic substance were confiscated, continuing an investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Nongpoh Police Station, the SP added.

