Germany Seeks to Boost Trade Ties with Kazakhstan Amid Sanctions on Russia

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Germany's interest in expanding trade with Kazakhstan, while ensuring adherence to EU sanctions on Russia. Both nations aim to diversify their economies and enhance resilience. Scholz's visit underscores Germany's strategy to strengthen relationships with Central Asian nations in response to changing geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Germany's intent to broaden its trade relations with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that such trade must not be used to bypass EU sanctions on Russia during his visit to the Central Asian country.

In a move prompted by the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions, Scholz underscored the importance of a trustworthy dialogue to prevent any misuse in bilateral trade. Sources revealed that Russian companies, facing restrictions, have turned to Kazakhstan for circumventing the international bans. The government of Kazakhstan has pledged to uphold these sanctions.

Highlighting areas like oil, rare earths, and lithium, Scholz and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed their nations' mutual interest in trade expansion. Scholz pointed out that Kazakhstan's oil supplies have already proven crucial for Germany, particularly in sustaining Berlin's Schwedt refinery. The meeting between Scholz and Central Asian leaders exemplifies a significant push in Western diplomacy within a region traditionally influenced by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

