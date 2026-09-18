Trump and Xi Set for High-Stakes Summit: Trade, Taiwan, and Technology in Focus

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a significant summit next week at the White House. This event marks their second meeting this year, aiming to stabilize a strained relationship due to issues spanning trade, Taiwan, and artificial intelligence.

Xi's arrival marks his first White House visit in a decade, commanding an economy expected to post a $1 trillion trade surplus annually for a second consecutive year. Trump, facing challenges such as the Iran conflict and decreasing approval ratings, seeks substantive trade victories as American citizens grapple with inflation.

Among key topics, the summit will address the potential extension of a trade truce, trade barriers, and high-profile purchases, with implications for U.S.-China relations and global supply chains. Discussions are set against a backdrop of political tension and economic urgency.