Left Menu

Atishi Takes Helm as Delhi CM, Vows to Reinstate Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, chosen as Arvind Kejriwal's successor following his resignation as Delhi Chief Minister, promises to work towards Kejriwal's return after upcoming elections. Atishi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, while party officials called for early elections to re-elect Kejriwal with a decisive majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:01 IST
Atishi Takes Helm as Delhi CM, Vows to Reinstate Kejriwal
AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been named as the successor to Arvind Kejriwal, following his resignation as Delhi's Chief Minister. During a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi committed to working diligently to re-elect Kejriwal to his former position in the upcoming elections.

Expressing her gratitude towards her predecessor, Atishi stated, "I want to extend my deepest thanks to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for trusting me with this enormous responsibility. It's unique to AAP that a political novice can rise to become the Chief Minister of a state." She also conveyed mixed emotions, highlighting both her gratitude and her sadness over Kejriwal's resignation, accusing the BJP of creating obstacles for AAP.

Addressing the electorate, Atishi urged the people of Delhi to support Kejriwal's return. "The citizens of Delhi, AAP MLAs, and I are committed to ensuring that Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected as the Chief Minister. For us, he remains the true leader of Delhi," she stated. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai reiterated the call for early elections, emphasizing that Atishi would hold the office temporarily until Kejriwal is re-elected with a strong mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024