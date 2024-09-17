Atishi Takes Helm as Delhi CM, Vows to Reinstate Kejriwal

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been named as the successor to Arvind Kejriwal, following his resignation as Delhi's Chief Minister. During a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi committed to working diligently to re-elect Kejriwal to his former position in the upcoming elections.

Expressing her gratitude towards her predecessor, Atishi stated, "I want to extend my deepest thanks to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for trusting me with this enormous responsibility. It's unique to AAP that a political novice can rise to become the Chief Minister of a state." She also conveyed mixed emotions, highlighting both her gratitude and her sadness over Kejriwal's resignation, accusing the BJP of creating obstacles for AAP.

Addressing the electorate, Atishi urged the people of Delhi to support Kejriwal's return. "The citizens of Delhi, AAP MLAs, and I are committed to ensuring that Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected as the Chief Minister. For us, he remains the true leader of Delhi," she stated. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai reiterated the call for early elections, emphasizing that Atishi would hold the office temporarily until Kejriwal is re-elected with a strong mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)