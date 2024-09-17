Tourism Plummets Amidst Mosque Dispute in Shimla

The recent mosque dispute in Shimla has notably affected the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh. Local businesses are reporting a significant drop in tourism revenue over the past week.

The conflict stemmed from the construction of an illegal mosque in Sanjauli, prompting protests by Hindu organizations. This unrest has led to the closure of trade boards and widespread demonstrations across the state, raising concerns within the tourism industry. Normally, this period marks the onset of tourist influx post-monsoon, but this year has seen a marked decline in bookings. Many reservations have been canceled, and new bookings are scarce. Business owners are deeply troubled, fearing further financial losses if the situation continues. They urge the state government to resolve the dispute swiftly to restore normalcy and protect the tourism industry.

Ashwani Sood, a local travel agent, shared his frustration: "Ever since the mosque dispute, bookings have been canceled, and the negative impact on business is evident. We hope the government acts quickly to resolve the situation and improve the environment, so our families do not suffer further losses. Tourists should feel safe during their visits. The government needs to address this issue promptly to restore harmony and encourage tourism. Places like Palampur, Mandi, and Soni have also seen tourism rise, and we hope this trend continues once the dispute is resolved."

Mustak, a horse rider on the Ridge in Shimla for 35 years, expressed his concerns about the growing tensions: "Himachal Pradesh is known for its peace and harmony, and such disputes are unprecedented in my experience. The issue seems to arise from unregistered vendors from outside. This situation has disrupted our work and led to a significant decline in business. Local businesses, including ours, have come to a standstill. We urge the government to resolve this issue promptly to allow businesses to resume normal operations. Our horse and kothi businesses, along with the trade boards, are all suffering."

The ongoing tensions highlight an urgent need for intervention to stabilize the situation and support the tourism industry, which is vital to the region's economy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)