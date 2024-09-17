Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Launches Swachhata Pakhwada 2024, Announces Incentives for Safai Mitras

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2024' and announced incentives for Safai Mitras based on star ratings in the Swachhta Survey 2024. He also celebrated PM Modi's birthday and inaugurated 50 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras' offering affordable generic medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:05 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav along with Governor Mangubhai Patel and fellow ministers inaugurating the Swachhata Pakhwada (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 'Safai Mitras' programme held in Bhopal on Tuesday, where he also inaugurated the 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2024'. During his address, CM Yadav announced incentives for Safai Mitras working in urban bodies, which will be based on the star ratings achieved in the 'Swachhta Survey 2024'.

Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and Vishwakarma Jayanti, CM Yadav extended his greetings to the state's people. He highlighted the launch of Swachchhata Pakhwada, running until October 1 across the state and country. Reflecting on Modi's cleanliness call from the Red Fort, Yadav noted that over time, the significance of cleanliness has gained widespread acceptance.

Yadav expressed pride in the country's villages achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status and praised exemplary work in the state. He lauded Bhopal for being recognized as the 'Clean Capital' of India and Indore for winning the title of Cleanest City for the seventh consecutive time. He compared Safai Mitras' dedication to that of soldiers, acknowledging their role in the state's global cleanliness recognition. The incentives for Safai Mitras will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 based on urban bodies' star ratings in the Swachhta Survey 2024. Additionally, 50 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras' were inaugurated to provide affordable, quality generic medicines across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

