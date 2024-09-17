Left Menu

India Faces Challenges in Disease Surveillance, Urges Preparation Amid Nipah and TB Concerns

With a recent death from Nipah virus in Kerala and the country's struggle to combat tuberculosis, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan emphasizes the need for robust disease surveillance and preparedness across India. Efforts for better vaccines and coordinated health strategies are essential for managing outbreaks and reducing TB burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI) - The recent death from Nipah virus in Kerala, the second since July, has heightened concerns about potential outbreaks across India, emphasizing the necessity for robust surveillance systems. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at WHO, highlighted the importance of state-level preparedness against diseases like Nipah, Monkeypox, and Tuberculosis.

Swaminathan, now the Principal Adviser at the Union Health Ministry for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), told ANI that Monkeypox, though not endemic in India, requires vigilance due to international travel. She mentioned that the nation's ports have strengthened surveillance and are well-prepared with isolation facilities. Monkeypox is largely managed through close contact precautions and public awareness.

She stressed the need for improved systems to manage small outbreaks, as seen in recent cases in Gujarat and Kerala. Swaminathan underscored the significance of a well-trained workforce and the 'One Health' approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health surveillance. She also emphasized on animal immunization research and international cooperation for vaccine development, noting India's large tuberculosis burden and the impact of COVID-19 on TB control efforts.

Despite setbacks from the pandemic, Swaminathan expressed optimism about India's progress in tuberculosis detection and cure rates. She called for significant investment in TB vaccine research, citing historical successes with vaccines in eradicating infectious diseases. The commitment from Prime Minister Modi and ongoing efforts by Indian companies and research centers aim to advance TB vaccine development within the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

