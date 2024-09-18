Left Menu

Mock Polls Conducted in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of First Phase of Assembly Elections

Officials conducted mock polls at various polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections. Preparations are underway for the first phase scheduled for Wednesday, involving 24 constituencies. The elections mark the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST
Mock Polls Conducted in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of First Phase of Assembly Elections
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Jagti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have conducted mock polls at various polling booths across the Union Territory. Preparations and mock polls are currently underway in polling stations including Banihal, Kishtwar, and Jagti Assembly constituencies.

Ashukta Shaheen, Presiding Officer of Lachh Khazana-B, FCI Store Kuleed Polling Station Number 75, stated, "Mock polling has been completed. All preparations have been finalized. Voters can come and cast their votes after 7 AM." In the first phase of elections, 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir are set to go to the polls on Wednesday, with 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Officials noted that 486 candidates had filed their nominations across 40 Assembly constituencies by the deadline on September 12. Following scrutiny and the withdrawal of some candidates, 415 remain in the fray for phase 3. Across all phases, a total of 873 candidates will compete for 90 Assembly seats. This includes 219 candidates for 24 seats in the first phase, 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the final phase.

This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024