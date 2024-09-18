Mock Polls Conducted in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of First Phase of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have conducted mock polls at various polling booths across the Union Territory. Preparations and mock polls are currently underway in polling stations including Banihal, Kishtwar, and Jagti Assembly constituencies.

Ashukta Shaheen, Presiding Officer of Lachh Khazana-B, FCI Store Kuleed Polling Station Number 75, stated, "Mock polling has been completed. All preparations have been finalized. Voters can come and cast their votes after 7 AM." In the first phase of elections, 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir are set to go to the polls on Wednesday, with 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Officials noted that 486 candidates had filed their nominations across 40 Assembly constituencies by the deadline on September 12. Following scrutiny and the withdrawal of some candidates, 415 remain in the fray for phase 3. Across all phases, a total of 873 candidates will compete for 90 Assembly seats. This includes 219 candidates for 24 seats in the first phase, 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the final phase.

This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

