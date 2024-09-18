Three Injured in Belagavi Stabbing After Ganesha Procession Scuffle

Three individuals sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Karnataka's Belagavi, following an altercation between two groups, local police reported. The clash originally began during a Ganesha procession and later escalated near the Belagavi Civil Hospital.

'This incident did not take place during the procession. It happened near the Civil Hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests that there was some scuffle during the procession. The police team present there intervened and the two groups were separated. The procession was over. We found out that there was some enmity between the victim and the accused, due to which this incident happened,' Belagavi Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang stated. The injured have been identified as Darshan Patil, Satish Poojari, and Praveen Gundiyagol. Three suspects are currently in custody.

Police have categorically ruled out any communal motivations behind the attack and confirmed that both the victims and the suspects belong to the same community. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)