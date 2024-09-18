1993 Batch IPS Anurag Garg Appointed NCB Director General
Anurag Garg, a 1993 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Previously serving as Additional DG in BSF, Garg's appointment was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will serve until May 2026 or until further orders.
Anurag Garg, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1993 batch, has assumed the role of Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as of Tuesday. This information was released by NCB India. Prior to this, Garg held the position of Additional Director General in the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters in New Delhi.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Garg's appointment. He is a 1993 batch IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre and will serve as the NCB DG 'on deputation basis, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till May 23, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.' The position was previously held by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh in an additional capacity following the retirement of incumbent S N Pradhan in August.
The NCB, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a crucial central law enforcement and intelligence agency established in 1986. It is responsible for combating drug trafficking and regulating the use of illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
