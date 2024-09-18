Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager attack
Lebanon's health ministry says one person was killed and over 100 were wounded on Wednesday by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of country.
The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000.
