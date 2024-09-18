Left Menu

Capital & Regional PLC's Proposed Deal with NewRiver REIT

Capital & Regional PLC is considering a proposed offer from NewRiver REIT PLC. The deal involves 31.25 pence in cash and 0.41946 new NewRiver shares per Capital & Regional share, totaling approximately £147 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:49 IST
Capital & Regional PLC's Proposed Deal with NewRiver REIT

Capital & Regional PLC is currently evaluating a proposed offer from NewRiver REIT PLC.

The deal suggests a payment of 31.25 pence in cash, along with 0.41946 new NewRiver shares for each Capital & Regional share.

The overall transaction is valued at approximately £147 million, according to the latest statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024