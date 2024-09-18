Capital & Regional PLC's Proposed Deal with NewRiver REIT
Capital & Regional PLC is considering a proposed offer from NewRiver REIT PLC. The deal involves 31.25 pence in cash and 0.41946 new NewRiver shares per Capital & Regional share, totaling approximately £147 million.
Capital & Regional PLC is currently evaluating a proposed offer from NewRiver REIT PLC.
The deal suggests a payment of 31.25 pence in cash, along with 0.41946 new NewRiver shares for each Capital & Regional share.
The overall transaction is valued at approximately £147 million, according to the latest statement.
