ISRO to Launch First Module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced on Wednesday that the agency plans to launch the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) by 2028. Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Somanath highlighted the importance of the Chandrayaan 4 mission, primarily aimed at demonstrating the technology needed for a round trip to the moon. 'The coming back is a highlight of it, landing there has already been demonstrated by Chandrayaan-3,' he said. He went on to underline the necessity of technological advancements for future manned missions to space, envisioned for 2040 by the Prime Minister.

Somanath also mentioned that the timeline for the Indian Space Station has been set for 2035. The union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended the scope of the Gaganyaan program to include the development of the first unit of BAS-1. The cabinet's approval covers the development and demonstration of various technologies for building and operating BAS. Additional funding has been provided to include new developments for both BAS and its precursor missions.

The revised Gaganyaan Programme now includes an additional uncrewed mission and more hardware requirements. It aims to complete eight missions by December 2028, including the launch of BAS-1. Approved on December 2018, the Gaganyaan Programme aims to achieve human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and establish the foundational technologies for a long-term Indian human space exploration program. The ultimate vision includes an operational Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and a crewed lunar mission by 2040.

The Gaganyaan Programme will be a national effort spearheaded by ISRO in collaboration with industry, academia, and other national agencies. With a target to develop and demonstrate critical technologies for long-duration human space missions, ISRO will undertake four missions under the ongoing Gaganyaan Programme by 2026 and additional missions for BAS by December 2028. The initiative aims to build critical technological capabilities for human space missions to Low Earth Orbit, contributing to microgravity-based scientific research and innovations in key areas of research and development. The program is expected to spur industrial participation, economic activity, and employment generation, particularly in high-technology sectors.

With an additional funding of Rs 11,170 Crore, the total budget for the revised scope of the Gaganyaan Programme now stands at Rs 20,193 Crore. This investment is anticipated to create unique opportunities for the country's youth to engage in careers in science and technology and explore microgravity-based research. The resulting technological innovations will have broader societal benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)