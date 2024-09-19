Taiwan Condemns China's Suspension of Agricultural Tariff Exemptions

Taiwan denounced China on Thursday for suspending tariff exemptions on agricultural imports from the island, calling it 'economic coercion' and a hindrance to improving relations. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has increased economic and military pressure on Taipei over the past five years.

China's finance ministry announced late Wednesday that it would halt tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural items from Taiwan, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and aquatic products, starting Sept. 25. 'Taiwan's unilateral discriminatory measures have seriously impeded cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation,' it said.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized China's actions as harming farmers and fishermen's interests and generating public resentment. The Agriculture Ministry noted ongoing non-tariff barriers and highlighted efforts to promote exports to other markets. Despite not being a major economic sector, agriculture holds political significance in Taiwan.

China has previously suspended tariff exemptions on Taiwanese goods, most recently on some chemical imports before Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections. Beijing opposes Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a 'separatist,' although Lai insists that Taiwan's future is up to its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)