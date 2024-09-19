Ukraine Faces Severe Energy Deficit Amid Heightened Russian Attacks

Ukraine may face a painful electricity shortfall of up to 6 gigawatts this winter, roughly a third of its peak demand, amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, warns the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Since Russia's full-scale invasion started in February 2022, attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy system, resulting in widespread rolling blackouts.

Additional gas supply uncertainties from Russia, looming coal shortages, and the need for extensive repair work on energy assets pose further complications for Ukraine's energy security this winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)