Left Menu

Government Approves Rs 320 Crore Privatisation of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd

The Indian government approved the privatization of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) by selling it to Japanese firm Konoike Transport Co Ltd for Rs 320 crore. FSNL, a subsidiary of MSTC Ltd under the Steel Ministry, specializes in scrap recovery and processing. Konoike outbid Indic Geo Resources Pvt. Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has officially sanctioned the privatisation of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL), selling the 100 per cent equity shareholding of MSTC Ltd in FSNL to Japanese corporation Konoike Transport Co Ltd for Rs 320 crore.

FSNL, fully owned by MSTC Ltd under the Steel Ministry, received two technically qualified financial bids. The winning bid came from Konoike Transport Co Ltd, surpassing the reserve price of Rs 262 crore set by government-appointed valuers.

The bid approval was granted by a high-level Alternative Mechanism panel, which included Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy. Konoike Transport Co Ltd's steel division, with 140 years of experience, will now control FSNL, a company specialized in scrap recovery from slag generated during iron and steel making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024