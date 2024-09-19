Husk Power Systems Doubles Workforce Amid Expansion

Husk Power Systems has announced a significant expansion, doubling its employee count in India and Africa to 1,000, the company stated on Thursday.

Following a USD 103 million Series D financing in October 2023, Husk has been adding 50 new jobs per month, with the number expected to increase to 60 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company aims to create a rural green workforce of 2,500 by the end of 2025. Husk specializes in building, owning, and operating low-cost hybrid power plants and distribution networks in India and Africa.

