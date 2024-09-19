Left Menu

Husk Power Systems Doubles Workforce Amid Expansion

Husk Power Systems has doubled its workforce in India and Africa to 1,000 employees, following a USD 103 million Series D financing in October 2023. The company aims to add 50 jobs monthly, increasing to 60 by Q4 2024, and plans to have 2,500 employees by the end of 2025.

Husk Power Systems has announced a significant expansion, doubling its employee count in India and Africa to 1,000, the company stated on Thursday.

Following a USD 103 million Series D financing in October 2023, Husk has been adding 50 new jobs per month, with the number expected to increase to 60 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company aims to create a rural green workforce of 2,500 by the end of 2025. Husk specializes in building, owning, and operating low-cost hybrid power plants and distribution networks in India and Africa.

